President of Lithuania sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I would like to extend congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate the 105th anniversary of Independence Day and to wish you all peace and continued well-being.

It was a pleasure to welcome you on your recent visit to Lithuania. I appreciate that we were able to discuss cooperation on a wide range of issues, including the economy, innovation and environmental protection, the security situation in the South Caucasus, and the consequences of the Russian-Ukraine war. I hope that you also found this visit meaningful and that the agreements signed in Vilnius will open up favorable opportunities for the further development of relations between our two countries.

Azerbaijan and Lithuania enjoy close and meaningful partnership ties. Lithuania strongly supports the development of the European Union's dialogue with Azerbaijan. Our partnership is even more significant in the face of Russia's war against Ukraine. I firmly believe that we will continue our successful collaborative work in providing extensive support to Ukraine until its victory and in ensuring the implementation of sanctions against Russia.

Allow me to highlight the importance of expanding mutually beneficial bilateral relations. There is considerable scope for developing cooperation between Lithuania and Azerbaijan in information technology, manufacturing, food industry, and renewable energy.

May I again offer congratulations on your national day. Please accept, Mr. President, my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Gitanas Nausėda

President of the Republic of Lithuania

---

