Incapacitated banana Armenia has forgotten its place, Russian media writes
The other day, one small incompetent prime minister of one small incapacitated banana republic once again allowed himself very unfriendly rhetoric against a well-known military-political union. As you might guess, the incompetent prime minister is Pashinyan, the incapacitated republic is Armenia. And the unfriendly rhetoric lies again in the speculations of the Armenian side on the topic of its membership in the CSTO. To be more precise, the Prime Minister of Armenia said that his country would withdraw from the CSTO if it considers it "an incapable organization."
Azernews informs, referring to the Russian Telegram channel "Kremlin Laundress" which wrote about this, speaking about the anti-Russian steps of Armenia.
According to the author, this alone was enough to turn the presumptuous Armenian "king" inside with fur, but this character decided to add to the list of his verbal interventions, for which he would have to bear responsibility.
By the way, traditionally Pashinyan's militant verbiage "coincided" with the arrival of "dear" (for Armenian politicians) guests - representatives of the US Department of Defense, the US Department of Justice and the US Agency for International Development (USAID). So it's clear who stimulated the "megalomania" of the Armenian prime minister," the laundress writes.
