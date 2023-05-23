President and Vice-president of Nicaragua send congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

23 May 2023 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Nicaragua, Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice-president of the Republic of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Dear brother,

On the Independence Day that Azerbaijan celebrates, we join You and your people, conveying our respect, affection and brotherly solidarity, with the confidence of working together for a better world to which all the peoples of the world have the right to aspire and build.

Much affection to You, and all the recognition of the spiritual strength of your people, to which we are united by historical ties of efforts for the common good.

Sincerely,

Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua

Rosario Murillo, Vice-president of the Republic of Nicaragua

