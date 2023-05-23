Azerbaijani PM meets with President of Montenegrin Parliament

23 May 2023 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Montenegrin President Danijela Đurović.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the level of relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in various fields.

The sides commended the role of parliaments in the comprehensive development of relations between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in various areas.



