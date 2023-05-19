Azerbaijani flag raised in Chicago on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

19 May 2023 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

The National Flag of Azerbaijan was raised in Chicago, USA on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

Azernews reports, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan that Azerbaijan Centre of Midwest America organized the flag-raising ceremony, which took place in the city's famous "The Daley Centre".

Our tricolour flag was raised to the sky under the sounds of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

The flag-raising ceremony attracted the attention of the city residents. They were informed about Azerbaijan.

The head of Centre, Farid Mammadov, has told that the flag raising ceremony is being held year on the significant days for Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani flag flew over "The Daley Centre" in front of the Chicago City Hall during the whole day.

---

