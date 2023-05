12 May 2023 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

On May 12, at 5:15 p.m., the units of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of Zod of the Basarkechar region fired mortars at the opposite positions of the Azerbaijani Army, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Adequate response measures are taken by our units.

There are no losses in military personnel and equipment of Azerbaijani Army.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz