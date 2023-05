1 May 2023 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has visited a monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The minister paid tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the monument.

He was accompanied by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev and other officials.

