Fragmentation in Iran's regime: experts shed light on mysterious assassinations inside

27 April 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

"The murder of a person close to the supreme religious leader is not an ordinary incident. Especially, the assassination of a cleric is a direct message from Khamenei, and can also be called the result of factional strife within the government."

This was told by the political analyst Tural Aliyev in a comment for Azernews, while discussing some mysterious moments behind the murder of Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani.

"Because one of the reasons for the beginning of the protest wave, which began in September last year, was the spread in the media of the news about the death of Khamenei. Whenever such news was disseminated, rallies immediately begin in Iran," he added.

According to him, Khamenei is trying to bring his son to throne, but this is a very difficult process. There are forces that do not want his leadership, and information is either covertly or overtly leaked to the highest part of the government.

Therefore, the person who comes after Khamenei, regardless of his personality, will not be able to preserve the integrity of Iran.

But there is a question. Did this incident take place inside the regime or there are foreign forces that are against them?

In response to this, political analyst, head of Central Asia and the Middle East think tank Sadraddin Soltan said that terrorism is the backbone of the Iranian government.

"This event can be called a boomerang justifying the terrorism committed by Iran in other countries. From the terrorist attack in September 1980, which resulted in the death of the head of state Rajani, and the prime minister of Iran, we can testify to the terrorism committed until today that this incident is neither the first nor the last. Iran blamed all of them on foreign forces.

Sadraddin Soltan added that armed groups operate in Sistan and Balochistan.

"Judging by the repeated attacks on officials and official institutions of Iran, it can be assumed that this is their work. Although the perpetrator was arrested, his identity has not been released yet," he added.

Soltan also emphasized that Iran constantly ascribes such plots to countries it does not like, and blames them for such incidents.

"As I said earlier, the identity of the perpetrator is never investigated. Even if it is investigated, the Iranian regime will present it in a way that is beneficial to it,"- he concluded.

---

Follow Rena Murshud on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz