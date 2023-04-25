ANAMA releases weekly demining report

25 April 2023 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Some 64 mines and unexploded ordnances have been defused in the liberated territories from April 17 to April 22, 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

During the demining operations, 13 anti-personnel mines, 12 anti-tank mines, and 39 unexploded ordnances have been detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

A total of 303 ha has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.

Armenia planted land mines in Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30-year-long occupation but also just days before abandoning the Azerbaijani lands, as envisaged in the trilateral declaration to cause human casualties.

Civilians and military personnel are frequently maimed or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

