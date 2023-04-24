Statement of Anne-Claire Legendre is completely unfounded - Aykhan Hajizada

24 April 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

The statement made by Anne-Claire Legendre, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, regarding the establishment of a checkpoint by the Azerbaijani side on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankandi road on April 23, 2023, is completely unfounded, Azernews reports citing Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Ministry.

He stressed that it is the sovereign and legitimate right of Azerbaijan to establish a border checkpoint on its sovereign territory.

Aykhan Hajizade noted that there is no basis for the claim that this step is contrary to the Trilateral statement, any other international document, or court decision. As always, Azerbaijan guarantees the safety of citizens, vehicles, and cargo moving on the Lachin-Khankandi road within the framework of its obligations and will continue to take appropriate measures in this direction.

He added that in return for Azerbaijan’s efforts to ensure peace, stability, and development in the region, to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of respect for international law principles such as territorial integrity and sovereignty, the French side should not create conditions for attempts to obstruct the process by expressing such a unilateral position.

