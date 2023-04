21 April 2023 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

State Border Service's border troops prevented the smuggling of narcotics from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service territory of the "Horadiz" border detachment on April 19 at 0025, Azernews reports per the service.

As a result of the conducted border search and operational measures, 20 kilograms and 690 grams of narcotic marijuana were found and seized.

Operational-investigative measures are underway.

---

