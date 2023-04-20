Official: ANAS continues research in Armenian studies

20 April 2023 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

The National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) continues research in Armenian studies, ANAS President Isa Habibbeyli said.

According to Azernews, he made the remarks at the conference held within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev", dedicated to the World Book and Copyright Day on the topic "Ancient texts and classical sources expose Armenian falsifications and fabrications, or the realities of Zangazur, which is the original Azerbaijani-Turkic land".

The official noted that important research is carried out at the Institute of History and the Institute of Caucasian Studies of ANAS.

"The sources we rely on are archival documents, periodicals and correspondence. This conference will direct our attention to more ancient sources. The mention of Zangazur in the conference's title is an important issue. The Zangazur corridor is at the center of attention of the whole world. From this point of view, the conference is of great importance," Habibbeyli stressed.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the West Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alakbarli noted that the Armenian falsification and Armenian lies are at the heart of all the troubles that "have befallen not only on Azerbaijani people but also on all the peoples of the South Caucasus over the past 200 years".

