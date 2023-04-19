Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office opens criminal case per grave destruction in Baku

19 April 2023 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office has initiated a criminal investigation regarding the destruction of graves in a ceremony in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the office, a video depicting the destruction of graves in the Zabrat village cemetery, located in the Sabunchu district of Baku has been circulating on some social media platforms. The graves were desecrated by unknown individuals who destroyed memorial stones, plaques, and other objects on the graves.

The Prosecutor General's Office is leading the investigation and taking extensive measures to identify and prosecute those responsible for this socially dangerous act.

The investigation's progress and findings will be made public.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz