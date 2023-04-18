President: All projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur are going according to plan

18 April 2023 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President has touched upon the ongoing works in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in his interview to the Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district.

“The public is regularly updated about the progress of work going on in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur,” the President said.

President Ilham Aliyev said: “I should inform you that all the activities related to the implementation of infrastructure projects, railways, highways, electricity supply, water supply, and land reclamation measures are going according to plan. Two airports are already in operation, and the third airport is under construction.”

