Azerbaijan positively evaluates telephone conversations with Iran - Spokesperson

11 April 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

During the recent telephone conversations between the foreign ministers, detailed views were exchanged on the known situation between Azerbaijan and Iran. The Azerbaijani side evaluates these negotiations positively and considers it important to continue consultations, Azernews reports, citing the Press Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizade telling about the telephone conversations held between Azerbaijani and Iranian Foreign Ministers on April 7-8.

He noted that Azerbaijan has always been interested in the development of neighborly relations with all neighboring countries, including Iran. Mutual respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states is an unchanging priority of the foreign policy of Azerbaijan. In this regard, the Azerbaijani side continues its efforts to ensure the national interests and national security of our country.

