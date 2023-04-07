Turkish & Russian FMs discuss South Caucasus

7 April 2023 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the South Caucasus with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media outlets.

Turkish Foreign Minister noted that we wish to ensure peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia soon.

"We discussed with Sergey Lavrov the process of normalization of the South Caucasus, especially Azerbaijan-Armenia, and Turkiye-Armenia relations. We wish that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be established soon. These steps should be taken for stable peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus. We will continue our contacts with Russia in this regard. We will do it," Cavusoglu said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz