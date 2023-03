31 March 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will be presented with one of the first Togg electric vehicles of Turkish production, said Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank.

"On Monday we will deliver the car to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who placed the first order. And the second car will be presented to President Ilham Aliyev," he said.

