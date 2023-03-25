Azerbaijani leader congratulates Greek counterpart on national holiday

25 March 2023 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

To President of the Hellenic Republic Her Excellency Madame Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Dear Madame President,

I cordially congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hellenic Republic.

I believe that we will continue to put efforts to develop Azerbaijani-Greek relations and expand our collaboration in line with the interests of our nations.

On a such pleasant day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and peace and prosperity to your people.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 17 March 2023.

---

