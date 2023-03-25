Azerbaijani leader congratulates Greek counterpart on national holiday
To President of the Hellenic Republic Her Excellency Madame Katerina Sakellaropoulou
Dear Madame President,
I cordially congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hellenic Republic.
I believe that we will continue to put efforts to develop Azerbaijani-Greek relations and expand our collaboration in line with the interests of our nations.
On a such pleasant day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and peace and prosperity to your people.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 17 March 2023.
---
