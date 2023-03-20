Azerbaijani frontiers seize 9.4 kg of drugs from Iran [PHOTOS]

20 March 2023 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani State Border Service has foiled a drug smuggling attempt into the country from Iran on the territory of the Horadiz border detachment area of the service near Minjivan, Zangilan District, on March 18, Azernews reports per the border service.

Following the operational measures, 9.4 kg of narcotic drugs were found and confiscated.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing, the service added.

---

