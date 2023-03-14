Azerbaijani army fires back at Armenia’s cross-border shelling

14 March 2023 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Units of the Azerbaijani army fired back on positions of the Armenian armed forces, the Defence Ministry said in a comment on the Armenian media reports about the alleged shelling of “Armenians’ positions from small arms of various calibers” by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of Yukhari (Verin) Shorzha in Basarkechar (Gegharkunik) region.

"In response to the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army by the Armenian armed forces, return fire was opened. And henceforth, the units of the Azerbaijani army will take adequate response measures," the Defence Ministry said.

---

