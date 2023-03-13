Azerbaijani president congratulates Pope Francis on Election Anniversary

13 March 2023 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Pope Francis on the occasion of his election anniversary. The letter reads:

“I am delighted by our country’s participation in restoring the Vatican’s historical sites and thus contributing to the preservation and passing along to the next generation of world cultural heritage and rich art treasure trove, as well as to the intercultural dialogue."

Stressing the merits of developing and strengthening relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See and expanding sincere dialogue, President Ilham Aliyev thanked Pope Francis for his constant high praise of Azerbaijan’s multicultural environment and tolerant traditions.

“I believe that through our joint efforts, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See aimed at promoting universal values and ensuring mutual understanding and solidarity among the people will successfully continue,” the president said in his letter.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz