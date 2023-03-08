Moderate earthquake hits Bilasuvar

8 March 2023 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

On March 8, at 10:14 local time, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Bilasuvar district, 20 km northwest of Jalilabad station, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from the Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the earthquake was felt up to 4 points in the epicenter and 3 points in the surrounding regions.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 37 km.

