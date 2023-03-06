TURKPA processing session in Milli Majlis [PHOTO]

6 March 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

On March 6, the 8th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries’ (TURKPA) Environment, Natural Resources, and Health Protection Commission started in the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

Before the start of the session, the participants visited the National Leader Heydar Aliyev's grave and then the Alley of Martyrs.

The agenda of the meeting includes the draft of the report of the Commission meeting on "Protection of biodiversity in TURKPA member states", the draft of the recommendation decisions of the Commission meeting on "Protection of biodiversity in TURKPA member states", the draft Model Law on the protection of reproductive health, the place, date, agenda of 9th meeting of the commission, and other issues are included.

Speaking at the session, the first deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis Ali Huseynli said that TURKPA has served to deepen the friendship and fraternal relations between our states and peoples since its inception.

He expressed his gratitude to TURKPA for supporting the right cause of Azerbaijan during the occupation of Karabakh by Armenia and during the Patriotic War. He noted that our nations support each other in good and difficult times, and our states strengthen this brotherhood with political decisions.

"In recent years, we have observed that the friendship, fraternal and strategic partnership relations of the heads of state of the TURKPA member countries have deepened. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has exceptional services in this case. One of the main tasks before us is the approximation of the legislation of TURKPA member countries. From this point of view, the Model Bill on Reproductive Health Protection, which will be discussed today, is important," Ali Huseynli added.

In her turn, academic Irada Huseynova Vice President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science touched on the occupation of Karabakh and its consequence on biodiversity and said during the 30-year occupation by Armenia, the territories of Azerbaijan were subjected to ecological genocide. This has seriously damaged biodiversity. Currently, Azerbaijan is taking serious measures to protect biodiversity in those areas. Biodiversity is one of the urgent issues for Azerbaijan today.

She said that today there is a shortage of water in Azerbaijan. Water shortage will become more and more global. The scientific community and international organizations should unite all their forces and take serious measures.

