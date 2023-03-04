Suspects in attack on hypermarket in Baku detained - police eliminates the one who resists

4 March 2023 22:33 (UTC+04:00)

Two men suspected of committing a crime were detained in Khatai district. Police shot one of the detainees with an armed weapon dead after attempting to resist, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Internal Affairs

Operational measures are underway. Further information will be provided.

On March 4, there was an armed attack on one of the hypermarkets in the Khatai district of Baku city. One person was killed and two others were injured during the attack.

