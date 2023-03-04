Gas meters to operate with artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan

4 March 2023 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

The reading of mechanical-type gas meters will be done by artificial intelligence, Azernews reports.

According to the information received from Azerigas, in this direction, the new project of the company has already started to be implemented in Baku. The process is carried out by taking a photo of the meter readings.

The company also noted that a total of 66,106 new subscribers were registered in Azerbaijan during the last year.

