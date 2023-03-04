Angola keen to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields - diplomat

4 March 2023 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the State Secretary for Angolan Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Esmeralda Mendonca who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the Summit Meeting of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on the fight against COVID-19.

The meeting discussed the prospect of possible cooperation in field of politics, economics, education, and agriculture between the two countries.

In this regard, the importance of holding political consultations between the two countries was emphasized to discuss the prospects of development of relations.

In the field of education, it was noted with satisfaction that students from the Republic of Angola showed interest in the scholarship programs provided by Azerbaijan for the citizens of the member states of the NAM.

Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Esmeralda Mendonca noted that Angola is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields.

In this regard, it was stated that it is necessary to continue mutual contacts in order to use the existing potential for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Angola.

The importance of the Summit of the Contact Group of the National Assembly on the fight against COVID-19 was emphasized as one of the important opportunities for discussing the possibilities of cooperation in the post-pandemic period.

The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

---

