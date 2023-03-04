Head of Presidency Council of Libya completes visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

4 March 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the Presidency Council of the State of Libya Mohamed Younis al-Menfi has ended his visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for Mohamed Younis al-Menfi at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Head of the Presidency Council of the State of Libya was seen off by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

---

