Global Sats shows most popular social networks & internet browsers among Azerbaijanis

4 March 2023 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Global Stats statistics center announced the most used social networks and Internet browsers in February, Azernews reports.

According to Global Stats, in February 2023, the activity of Azerbaijani users of the Facebook social network decreased by 1.03 percent to 28.54 percent compared to January.

Based on reporst the indicator, Instagram ranks in second place. The activity of Azerbaijani users on the social network increased by 1.35 percent and reached to 24.48 percent. The activity in YouTube also increased by 2.01 percent and ranked in third place.

Besides, the social network Pinterest indicated by fourth place. Its share in the local market decreased by 1.52 percent to 12.95 percent compared to last month.

The Twitter media platform took fifth place in terms of popularity in Azerbaijan's social network market with 7.73 percent (0.33 percent decrease during the month). Linkedin took sixth place in the rating with 0.8 percent.

The share of other social networks was 2.02 percent.

Besides that, in February, the Google Chrome internet browser maintained its leadership in terms of popularity among Azerbaijani users.

Its share in the local market was 78.18 percent, which is 0.53 percent less than in January.

The share of the Safari Internet browser in the Azerbaijani market remained at 9.87 percent.

According to Global Stats, the share of the Samsung Internet browser increased by 0.1 percent compared to January and amounted to 4.78 percent.

However, Opera browser's market share decreased by 0.71 percent to 3.17 percent.

The total share of other Internet browsers in the Azerbaijani market was 3.99 percent.

---

