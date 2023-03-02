Acting US ambassador visits Azerbaijani-Iranian border

2 March 2023 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Guevara has visited the State Customs Committee facilities in Azerbaijan's Astara.

Azernews informs, citing the US Embassy in Azerbaijan that the official observed how US-donated equipment is being used to stop illegal narcotics trafficking along Azerbaijan’s southern border.

Furthermore, since 2002, the US Department of Defense has been actively cooperating with the State Customs Committee, as well as other border security agencies of Azerbaijan. Since 2019, the assistance and training provided by the Department of Defense has served to increase the operational skills of the Azerbaijan State Customs Committee and prevent the transportation of drugs and other illegal materials.

