ECO discusses terror attack against Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

1 March 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The 273rd meeting of the Council of Permanent Representatives (CPR) was held within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The event occurred in a hybrid format with the participation of Ali Alizada, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran, Khusrov Noziri, Secretary General of the OIC, and heads of the diplomatic missions of the OIC member states in Tehran, the report adds.

The meeting discussed the results of the 26th meeting of the OIC Council of Ministers held in Tashkent on January 24, 2023, and the issues related to the preparation for the 27th meeting of the Organization's Council of Ministers, scheduled to be planned in Baku this year, as well as the 16th summit meeting to be held in Uzbekistan.

Taking into account the terror attack against the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, a new item was added to the agenda of the meeting at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

“It was brought to the attention of the representatives of the member states that the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist act should be quickly identified and brought to justice, as well as the need for the host country, the Islamic Republic of Iran, to fulfill its obligations arising from the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and to ensure the protection and security of diplomatic missions. In this regard, emphasizing that Iran also hosts the OIC headquarters, the importance of ensuring the diplomatic immunities of the OIC Secretariat and OIC member states was highlighted,” the ministry said.

The ambassador noted at the event that since the Azerbaijani embassy was evacuated from Iran as a result of the terrorist attack, there were difficulties in direct presiding over the meetings of the Council of Permanent Representatives of OIC. However, he added that with the implementation of the events, planned to be hosted by Azerbaijan within the framework of the OIC presidency in 2023, and the events arising from our chairmanship, the discharge of other obligations will be fully ensured.

---

