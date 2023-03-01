Azerbaijan & Cuba discuss healthcare cooperation within NAM [PHOTO]

1 March 2023 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and his Cuban counterpart José Ángel Portal Miranda discussed healthcare and activities within the Non-Aligned Movement.

According to Azernews, Cuban Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carlos Enrique Valdés de la Concepción also attended the meeting.

T. Musayev stressed the significance of interstate cooperation in healthcare and medical science, as in all areas.

"The arrival of Cuban specialists in Azerbaijan in 2020, as part of measures aimed at preventing the widespread COVID-19 infection, is an indicator of solidarity, which made a significant contribution to the further strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba," the minister added.

Further to him, he outlined Azerbaijan’s activities as the chairman of NAM, saying that the country has put forward a number of global initiatives, such as equitable and universal access to vaccines.

In turn, the Cuban official emphasized the close ties existing between the two states, noting the significance of dynamic interaction in healthcare and medical science.

"As it has already been noted, the arrival of a team of Cuban doctors in Azerbaijan during the COVID-19 pandemic serves as proof of these relations. I believe our relations will further continue to grow," the minister stressed.

Furthermore, the parties reviewed new prospects for the development and strengthening of the Azerbaijan-Cuba cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry and discussed the opening of the Azerbaijan-Cuba Clinic in the future.

Meanwhile, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa participated in meetings with the rector of Azerbaijan’s University of Languages, its students and staff, as well as representatives of the Movement of Solidarity with Cuba.

Among the mentioned above, the Cuban delegation, which arrived in Azerbaijan, includes the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo and other directors and officials of the foreign ministry.

The delegation arrived to attend the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) dedicated to post-COVID recovery that will be held on March 2.

Diplomatic relations between our countries were established on March 27, 1992. The embassy of Cuba in Azerbaijan was established on October 12, 2007.

The working group on Azerbaijani-Cuban Inter-Parliamentary Relations operates in the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the Cuban-Azerbaijani Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group operates in the National Assembly of People’s Power of the Republic of Cuba.

In total, ten documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Cuba.

