Legalize provides professional services in contract law to its corporate clients

28 February 2023 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Services related to contract law

We provide the following services in the field of contract law to our corporate clients:

Draft and review of various types of local sales, service, freight, lease and other contracts;

Draft and review of contracts with foreign elements in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages;

Conducting negotiations with the counterparty to adjust the terms of the contract in favor of the client;

Informing about risks arising out of the contract and management of existing risks;

Representing the client in pre-trial proceedings and litigation process in case of breach of contract terms.

Why is it important for contracts to be prepared by professional lawyers?

It protects the company from high risks and financial losses. In addition, it is useful in terms of protecting the company's position during disputes arising in cases of breach of contract terms or litigation; In contracts with foreign elements, you can be protected from the risk of being fined a large amount by regulatory authorities; Contracts prepared by professional lawyers protect you from significant financial losses, as well as help to protect your business reputation.

Draft and review of contracts

Based on negotiations with counterparties, a contract is drafted in favor of the client regarding issues that can be mutually agreed upon. Information about the considerable risks is presented to the client. The process of execution of contract is kept under control and accompanied until the process is fully completed.

Legalize team's experience in this field:

Both partners of the company have more than 10 years of experience in contract law;

Provided legal support to the state institution operating in the field of development of the non-oil sector in connection with the drafting and review of various types of contracts in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages (about more than 100);

Provided legal support to a group of local companies operating in the field of construction in connection with drafting and review of various types of contracts in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages (about more than 150);

Participated in the conclusion of an investment contract for the Russian investor company and participated in the drafting and review of approximately more than 100 contracts for that company within the framework of legal support;

Participated in the preparation of contract projects for one of the leading universities of Azerbaijan;

Represented the interests of companies in numerous commercial disputes related to contractual relations (about more than 50 disputes).

For more information, please see the following link: https://www.legalize.az/en/services

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz