UN General Assembly President to address post-Covid NAM Summit in Baku

28 February 2023 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Aytac Seyhunqizi

President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Csaba Kőrösi will pay an official visit to Baku on March 2 to address a Summit-Level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Post-COVID-19 Recovery, Azernews report per a press release of UN Azerbaijan.

President Csaba Kőrösi is expected to highlight the urgent need for a “new normal” as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic based on science, innovation, technology, and digitalization.

C. Korosi, who is visiting Azerbaijan at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, is expected to hold meetings with the president and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The president will be accompanied by a delegation of four staff members including Deputy Chef de Cabinet Marani and Deputy Chef de Cabinet for Economy and Energy. The president and his team will depart on March 3, 2023.

