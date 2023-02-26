Azerbaijan's ASAN Service to open branches in Nakhchivan exclave

26 February 2023 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's ASAN Service will open a branch in the Nakhchivan exclave this year, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev told reporters, Azernews reports.

The activities for the opening of the ASAN Service are currently being completed, he said.

ASAN Service under the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations was established by presidential decree No.685, dated July 13, 2012.

Azerbaijan's ASAN Service was named the Best Government Service in the World and won the Global Government Excellence Award at the 10th World Government Summit in Dubai on February 16.

Previously, the service was conferred with such international awards as United Nations Public Service Award and International Safety Award in 2015.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz