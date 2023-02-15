Azerbaijani, Russian leaders mull prospects for economic & trade co-op, new projects

15 February 2023 01:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 14, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

During the telephone conversation, the sides discussed prospects for economic and trade cooperation including the implementation of joint projects in the energy and transport sectors.

They also exchanged views on the current situation in the South Caucasus region. The importance of taking measures towards ensuring stability and security on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border was stressed at the meeting. In this context, the two presidents underlined the significance of unconditional observance of the respective agreements reached at the highest level among Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

Both leaders stressed that the contacts would continue in various formats.

