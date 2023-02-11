Azerbaijan's top diplomat meets rescuers in Turkiye's disaster zone [PHOTOS]

11 February 2023 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, Azernews reports via a tweet by the ministry.

The minister met with Azerbaijani rescuers who support rescue operations in the earthquake zone and thanked them for their selfless work, the tweet read.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkiye on February 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were hit by the devastating earthquake.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

At the time of writing, the death toll 22,081 with 80,097 injured.

---

