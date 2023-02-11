Police detain drug pushers in Baku districts

11 February 2023 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Aytac Seyhun

Police in Baku's Sabuncu District conducted operations to nab drug pushers, Azernews reports with reference to the Interior Ministry.

Police officers from police station No 12 under the Sabuncu District Police Department conducted operations against drug pushers in Balaxani, Sabuncu, and Ramana settlements.

During the operations, Azar Abbasov, Dadash Dadashov, Eldaniz Gahramanov, and Ramiz Tahmazov were detained with nearly 5kg of heroin. A probe into the case revealed that they conspired with Iran-based drug traders through social networks.

During another operation carried out by officers of the police department, information was received that Sahib Mehdiyev had a firearm and wanted to sell it. As a result of the police operation, he was shortly arrested. A Kalashnikov machine gun, 4 cartridges, and a magazine were found on him during the search.

In another police operation, Babak Mammadov and Telman Aliyev, who stole about 10 houses in Sabuncu District, were also detained. The police proved that they stole construction materials and household items from the houses.

The materials of the case, collected by police station No 12, were sent to the investigation directorate of the Sabunchu District Police Department.

