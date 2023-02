Karabakh separatist leader Vardanyan said in Moscow

7 February 2023 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ruben Vardanyan, a Russian billionaire of Armenian origin, has left Karabakh for Russia, Azernews reports, citing Armenian Hraparak newspaper.

The newspaper claims that about 10 days ago, Arayik Harutyunyan, the leader of separatists, visited Moscow to “hold meetings and clarify Russia’s position regarding Karabakh” and 3-4 days ago he returned to Khankandi.

According to Hraparak newspaper, following his return, Ruben Vardanyan left for Moscow and he is in Moscow now.

The newspaper claims that he “was invited” to Moscow to “discuss the internal political problems of Artsakh and find a solution to the situation.

