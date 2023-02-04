Azerbaijani defense chief attends Winter Exercises-2023 in Turkiye [PHOTO]

4 February 2023 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov participated in the Distinguished Visitors Day, held as part of the international Winter Exercises-2023 in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Zakir Hasanov attended the event at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.

After reviewing the report on the Winter Exercises-2023, the defense ministers got acquainted with the new generation of equipment, and also inspected the exercises’ logistic unit.

Then, the military personnel from Azerbaijan and the other 17 participating nations showed that they could complete various tasks under adverse weather and difficult terrain conditions.

At the conclusion, speeches were given to the observers and other dignitaries by the national defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia.

During the exercises held from January 18 to February 3 of this year, the members of the Separate Combined-Arms Army of Naxcivan exclave represented Azerbaijan with the utmost professionalism.

