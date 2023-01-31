OIC, NAM sign memorandum on co-op [PHOTO]

31 January 2023 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

The Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Azernews reports.

The issue of granting an observer status to the Parliamentary Network of the NAM under the Parliamentary Union as well as to the Parliamentary Union under the Parliamentary Network of the NAM was discussed during the 17th Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC, which was held in Algiers.

The participating parliaments all agreed to support this issue.

Following that, Sahiba Gafarova, the chairman of the Parliamentary Network of the NAM and the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's parliament), and Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, the secretary general of the Parliamentary Union, signed a memorandum of understanding on this subject.

