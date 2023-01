28 January 2023 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the country's Law on Customs Tariff and the Customs Code, Azernews reports.

According to the amendment to Customs Tariff Law, the application (declaration) on the release of goods received by the customs body will be considered within one day, and on the basis of this, the goods will be allowed to pass.

