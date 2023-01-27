Azerbaijan summons Iranian ambassador over fatal terror attack on embassy

27 January 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has summoned Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Mousavi to the Foreign Ministry over the terror act on the country's embassy in Tehran on the morning of January 27, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, the ministry sharply condemned the act of terror, adding that attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable.

The ministry emphasized that based on the ‘Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations’, the duty of the host country is to protect the building of the diplomatic mission from any attacks and ensure the safety of its employees.

The ministry also expressed its regret about the systematic anti-Azerbaijani campaign recently carried out in Iran, which further exacerbates the already difficult relations.

In his turn, Mousavi sharply condemned the terrorist attack and expressed deep regret over the incident, as well as deep condolences to the family of the deceased, the government, and the people of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador also stressed that the relevant authorities of Iran immediately responded to the incident, and the relevant law-enforcement agencies are currently investigating the case, details will be released after the completion of the investigation process.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

An individual with a Kalashnikov assault rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of the security guard. Two embassy security guards were also wounded while preventing the attack.

