26 January 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on the development of micro, small and medium enterprises.

In accordance with paragraph 10 of part I of Article 94 of the country's Constitution, the law regulates relations in the development of micro, small, and medium enterprises and defines the forms and methods of stimulating state support provided to them.

