Official: Russia continues to fulfill its obligations in Karabakh

Russia continues to fulfill its obligations as a participant in the trilateral statements on Karabakh, Azernews reports via Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The spokes[erson opined that difficult work is conducted with both Yerevan and Baku.

"Russia, as one of the parties to the trilateral agreements and documents signed two years earlier, continues to fulfill its obligations. And it continues very, very painstakingly and difficult work with both Armenia and Azerbaijan," Peskov said.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow, and Yerevan on November 10, 2020. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin districts. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historical Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

