Azerbaijani clemency commission convenes to examine new pardon requests

Fatima Hasanova
The commission for issues of clemency under the Azerbaijani president had another meeting ahead of the deadline to examine appeals by inmates or their relatives for pardoning, Azernews reports.

The commission has already had several meetings prior to finalizing a list of inmates to be pardoned by the president to submit to the endorsement, going through over 200 pardon appeals.

On May 27, 2022, the president pardoned 213 people on principles of humanism.

