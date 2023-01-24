TRT delegation conducts monitoring in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

24 January 2023 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

On January 16-19, a delegation of the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) visited Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azernews reports via the ministry.

They conducted a technical inspection and radio monitoring of radio and television stations in Baku and regions.

Specialists from the Radio and TV Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association, the State Administration of Radio Frequencies, as well as the Audiovisual Council also took part in this process.

In conclusion, the results of the work were discussed.

A final report on the visit will be prepared by the delegation and submitted to Azerbaijan.

The report will include proposals for structuring network optimization and the operation of technical facilities that broadcast in the country in accordance with the pertinent laws.

