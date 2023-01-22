Day 42: About four trucks pass freely through Lachin road [PHOTO]

22 January 2023 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

For 42-day back-to-back, the vigorous picketing of the Lachin road by Azerbaijani eco-activists, youth, and NGO representatives in protest at the illegal mining of natural resources in areas under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers has been going on, Azernews reports.

A total of four trucks of the Russian peacekeepers have once again driven along the Lachin-Khankandi road, passing near Shusha, without any problems.

Vehicles constantly pass through the road unhindered in contrast to the rumors spread by Armenian media about the alleged blockade.

The failure of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to prevent the illicit exploitation of natural resources in Karabakh has resulted in the ongoing protest on the major road that bypasses Shusha.

As a result of the December 3 and 7, 2022, talks with the Russian peacekeeping command, a delegation comprising specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company was to conduct a preliminary monitoring of the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh, where peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, as well as related environmental and other problems.

However, due to the inaction of the peacekeepers, the monitoring did not take place and resulted in the continuous protest of the Azerbaijani eco-activists, thus paving the way for the birth of a new movement.

