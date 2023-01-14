Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani envoy presents credentials to French President [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva presented her credentials to French President Emmanuel Macron, Azernews reports.

Macron, in turn, congratulated the ambassador on her recent appointment and wished her success in the professional activity.

"I had the pleasure of presenting the Letters of Credence to His Excellency Mr. President of the French Republic E.Macron. Bilateral relations of Azerbaijan and France, as well as the regional situation, were briefly mentioned. Thanks to Protocol @francediplo for a kind welcome," Abdullayeva tweeted.

