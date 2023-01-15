Hirkan forests might be included in UNESCO Heritage list

The Hirkan forests might be included in the UNESCO Heritage list in 2023, Azernews reports.

Head of the Biological Diversity Protection Service Firuddin Aliyev said at a press conference that the final documents have been submitted to UNESCO.

No objections have been raised from the other side. So, a positive result is expected to be achieved regarding the inclusion of the Hirkan forests in the UNESCO Heritage list.

"At the same time, international projects related to mud volcanoes and the Zagatala reserve are ongoing. The Zagatala-Balakan biosphere reserve is supposed to be more accessible to citizens. Those areas also have a positive effect on economic and social development," said Firuddin Aliyev.

The Hirkan forests are a zone of lush lowland and mountain forests covering about 55,000 square km (21,000 sq m) adjoining the shores of the Caspian Sea.

The forest is named after the ancient region of Hirkan. In the World Wide Fund for Nature categorization, the eco-region is referred to as the Caspian Hirkan mixed forests.

