Medieval Muslim cemetery unearthed in Karabakh [PHOTO]

15 January 2023 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

A Muslim medieval cemetery has been unearthed in Arakul village, Khojavand District by the Azerbaijani Institute of Archeology, Ethnography, and Anthropology, Azernews reports.

On October 15, 2022, employees of Caspian Geomatic LLC operating in the village gave information about the discovery of human remains to the Institute of Archaeology, Ethnography, and Anthropology of ANAS. Vusal Hasanov, an employee of the Khojavand-Fuzuli archaeological expedition, inspected the area together with the representatives of the relevant institutions as instructed by ANAS. The discovered human remains are located in the north of Arakul village of Khojavand District on the hills.

During the preliminary examination of skeletons by archaeologist-anthropologist Vusal Hasanov, it was determined that the cemetery belongs to the Middle Ages (XIII-XV). No surface marks have been observed on the graves and due to this the graves have escaped notice for generations.

It is worth mentioning that there is an Armenian village in the village belonging to the XIX-XX centuries.

Arakul or Arakel is a village in Khojavand District of Azerbaijan, in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The village was occupied on August 15, 1993, by the Armenian Armed Forces. It was liberated on November 9, 2020, by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

